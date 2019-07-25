Simple precautions help keep typhoid and diarrhoea among children at bay

This season, water and food hygiene should be among the top priority for parents, say paediatricians. It is that time of the year when children, in particular, fall ill due to contaminated water and food.

While many factors are at play, doctors insist that simple precautions can help prevent typhoid and diarrhoea in children during the season.

Access to safe drinking water and food is crucial, say doctors. Any contamination could lead to infections and hence, precautions such as drinking boiled water, consuming fresh food instead of stored food and proper storage of water become a necessity, doctors add.

Rema Chandramohan, professor of paediatrics, said the number of children suffering from typhoid and jaundice were little high during June and July. “We are seeing cases of typhoid in children now. Giving boiled water for children is the time-tested solution. Ice cubes should be avoided when juices are bought from shops, and one should consume freshly cooked food. Keep stock of oral rehydration solution packets at home and seek medical help as soon as possible without resorting to home remedies,” she said.

Common ailments

Gut-related infections such as diarrhoea, vomiting and typhoid become common during this time. Almost 50% of the out-patients are affected due to food and water contaminations that increase during July and August every year due to flies, P. Ramkumar, senior consultant, paediatrician, added.

At Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital, doctors are seeing more number of typhoid cases in the last one month.

“When compared to June last year, we have 2.5 times more typhoid cases this June. Typhoid is caused due to intake of contaminated food and water. It may be related to water shortage too. Generally, cases are more from April to June as many people travel to different places,” said S. Balasubramanian, medical director of the hospital.

Precautionary measures

Vaccination was effective against typhoid, he said, adding: “A single dose at six months will provide protection up to five years.”

Shyamala J., consultant, paediatrician, Apollo Hospitals, said that generally, with water scarcity and poor water and food hygiene measures, there are cases of typhoid and diarrhoea.

“As of now, there is no spike in cases, and we may see an increase in a week or two. Parents should take precautionary measures to protect their children from water-borne diseases. Older children do not think about food and water hygiene and they need to be instructed appropriately,” she added.