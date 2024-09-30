ADVERTISEMENT

Simple changes in habits can make a difference in environmental conservation: Health Minister

Published - September 30, 2024 07:45 pm IST - Chennai

There is a need to go beyond tree planting and make strategic policy decisions focused on transitioning to renewable energy, says official

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Monday stressed the importance of environmental protection for ensuring a sustainable future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the inaugural of an symposium at the Women’s Christian College, the Minister highlighted past initiatives in Tamil Nadu, such as planting a tree with the birth of a baby in Chennai Corporation. These efforts not only promote environmental awareness but also foster a sense of community responsibility towards nurturing the planet for future generations, he said.

“We need to take care of our planet by planting trees, using less plastic, and choosing public transport. Many people waste energy by overusing air conditioners and leaving devices on when they’re not needed. Simple changes, like turning off the television instead of leaving it on, can make a big difference,” Mr. Subramanian said.

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Vincent, Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology said, “if the disturbing trends in our ecology continue, we can expect three significant consequences — abrupt weather changes, food scarcity, and widespread displacement. To address these challenges, we need to go beyond tree planting and make strategic policy decisions focused on transitioning to renewable energy.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Tamil Nadu government has identified areas for development in the southern region of the State, particularly in the realm of wind energy. “By harnessing these resources, we can move towards greater self-sustainability. Embracing green energy is essential for our future,” Mr. Vincent said. 

Lilian I Jasper, Principal and Secretary, WCC; Anupama C, Dean, Centre for Environmental Studies; V. Judia Harriet Sumathy, Assistant Professor, Department of Advanced Zoology and Biotechnology; Angeline Sridevi M.L.S, Assistant Professor, Department of Plant Biology and Plant Biotechnology were present. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US