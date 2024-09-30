Simple changes in habits can make a difference in environmental conservation: Health Minister

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Monday stressed the importance of environmental protection for ensuring a sustainable future.

Speaking at the inaugural of an symposium at the Women’s Christian College, the Minister highlighted past initiatives in Tamil Nadu, such as planting a tree with the birth of a baby in Chennai Corporation. These efforts not only promote environmental awareness but also foster a sense of community responsibility towards nurturing the planet for future generations, he said.

“We need to take care of our planet by planting trees, using less plastic, and choosing public transport. Many people waste energy by overusing air conditioners and leaving devices on when they’re not needed. Simple changes, like turning off the television instead of leaving it on, can make a big difference,” Mr. Subramanian said.

S. Vincent, Member Secretary, Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology said, “if the disturbing trends in our ecology continue, we can expect three significant consequences — abrupt weather changes, food scarcity, and widespread displacement. To address these challenges, we need to go beyond tree planting and make strategic policy decisions focused on transitioning to renewable energy.”

The Tamil Nadu government has identified areas for development in the southern region of the State, particularly in the realm of wind energy. “By harnessing these resources, we can move towards greater self-sustainability. Embracing green energy is essential for our future,” Mr. Vincent said.

Lilian I Jasper, Principal and Secretary, WCC; Anupama C, Dean, Centre for Environmental Studies; V. Judia Harriet Sumathy, Assistant Professor, Department of Advanced Zoology and Biotechnology; Angeline Sridevi M.L.S, Assistant Professor, Department of Plant Biology and Plant Biotechnology were present.