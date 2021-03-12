Silver anklets, cash seized at Central station

Huge haul: About ₹18.91 lakh in cash and 5.5 kg of silver anklets were confiscated at Centralstation on Thursday.

CHENNAI

12 March 2021 01:28 IST

The men arrived from Andhra Pradesh

Ahead of the Assembly election, a flying squad of the Election Commission of India on Thursday seized ₹18.91 lakh in unaccounted cash and silver jewellery from two passengers at the Central railway station. The two had arrived from Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, the flying squad seized ₹16.76 lakh and 5.5 kg of silver anklets from a passenger, who was identified as Syed Ansar Basha, 46, of Chittor, who came from Tirupati. An amount of ₹2.25 lakh was also seized from another passenger Gopal Singh, who came from Renigunta.

Sources said the money and silver articles were seized from them as they did not possess proper documentation to carry them. They could retrieve the items after showing the necessary documents, the officials said.

