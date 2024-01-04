Silambam trainer held under POCSO Act

January 04, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

All Women Police, M.K.B.Nagar, have arrested a 45-year-old silambam trainer for allegedly raping a minor girl who was undergoing martial arts training at the school run by him.

Police sources said the 17-year-old victim was studying in Class XI. She was undergoing training for a couple of years. Last November, she did not turn up for class one day. He personally went to her house and enquired about her absence. She replied that she could not come to the class since her bicycle had a flat tyre. Then he took her in his bike to the class and sexually assaulted her at his house. Police sources added since she did not disclose the incident to anyone, he repeated the offence on her at a later date. Later, she reported it to her mother and a complaint was lodged with the police.

Police booked a case against the silambam trainer who has been identified as Karthik, of Erukkanchery and arrested him on charges of aggravated penetrative sexual assault. He was remanded to judicial custody.