ADVERTISEMENT

Sikkil Gurucharan and the journeys that shaped his outlook of the city

Published - August 21, 2024 01:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sikkil Gurucharan

Carnatic musician Sikkil Gurucharan reflects on the many journeys he has undertaken within the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The fondest memory I have of Chennai is also my earliest memory, which is travelling by bus to different places.

I have always been a Mylapore boy; born in Royapettah and both schooling and college were done in Mylapore.

ADVERTISEMENT

My grandmother’s place, too, was in Mylapore. I would be shuttling between these places on bus, looking at various places, including the Kapaleeswarar Temple.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Of course, immediately after that, I would be visiting different sabhas with my grandmother to listen to concerts.

Meeting different people on the buses during these journeys gave me an insight into their behaviour and showed me how warm the people of Chennai are.

I was born and raised here, and all the good things in life that I enjoy today, too, is because of this city.”

Watch the full interview on: https://bit.ly/4dslAH6

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US