Sikkil Gurucharan and the journeys that shaped his outlook of the city

Published - August 21, 2024 01:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Sikkil Gurucharan

Sikkil Gurucharan

Carnatic musician Sikkil Gurucharan reflects on the many journeys he has undertaken within the city.

“The fondest memory I have of Chennai is also my earliest memory, which is travelling by bus to different places.

I have always been a Mylapore boy; born in Royapettah and both schooling and college were done in Mylapore.

My grandmother’s place, too, was in Mylapore. I would be shuttling between these places on bus, looking at various places, including the Kapaleeswarar Temple.

Of course, immediately after that, I would be visiting different sabhas with my grandmother to listen to concerts.

Meeting different people on the buses during these journeys gave me an insight into their behaviour and showed me how warm the people of Chennai are.

I was born and raised here, and all the good things in life that I enjoy today, too, is because of this city.”

Watch the full interview on: https://bit.ly/4dslAH6

