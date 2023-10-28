Sikkarayapuram quarries to get another source of inflow for improved storage

October 28, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The abandoned quarries in Sikkarayapuram near Mangadu would soon get another source of inflow. The Water Resources Department will soon call for bids to build a canal to carry surplus water released from Chembarambakkam reservoir to the quarries.

The 25 quarries in Sikkarayapuram are already part of the network of sources to store drinking water for the city. The WRD now plans to improve inflow into these quarries and also conserve a portion of the surplus water released from Chembarambakkam reservoir into the Adyar river.

Officials of the WRD said a nearly two-km-long channel would be built near the Chembarambakkam surplus course at Kavanur and linked to Sikkarayapuram quarries. A minimum of 250 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water conveyed through the channel for about 20 days would facilitate a storage of 500 million cubic feet (mcft) in the quarries.

A minimal amount of 50 cusecs is being released from the reservoir, which has 85% storage of its capacity now. This is being done as a precautionary measure to prevent inundation in the upstream stretches. The ₹34-crore project to build a channel would be started in January.

Meanwhile, Chennai Metrowater has recently started drawing about 10 million litres a day (mld) of water from the quarries that are already brimming with water. A 3.5-km-long pipeline was recently laid to convey water from the quarries to the Chembarambakkam water treatment plant from where it would be treated and supplied to Chennai. Domestic consumers receive nearly 999 mld of water through pipelines and tankers.

Officials said the quarries now have a storage of 300 mcft. The stored water would be used for city supply and also to avoid flooding in neighbouring areas during monsoon. Metrowater has created infrastructure to draw up to 30 mld of water from the quarries and transmit it to the treatment plant. However, seven quarries in Erumaiyur would remain as buffer sources.

The water agency has also identified similar quarries in Pulipakkam in Chengalpattu district and Kelambakkam to be tapped as potential sources for Chennai. Water from quarries in Pammal and Pallavaram identified by Metrowater is now being used as drinking water sources by the Tambaram municipal corporation, officials added.