Sikkarayapuram quarries to be turned into water storage facilities

About 400 mcft of water can be stored at the Sikkarayapuram quarries. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

ADVERTISEMENT

The Water Resources Department has proposed to build a canal to carry excess water from Chembarambakkam reservoir to abandoned quarries in Sikkarayapuram where it can be stored as a buffer drinking water source for Chennai.

Every time, the floodgates of Chembarambakkam reservoir are opened, a considerable quantum of water flows into the Adyar. A portion of the water will be diverted to Sikkarayapuram quarries to be drawn during drought.

The 2.10-km channel, which will carry 500 cusecs of water, will be built near the Chembarambakkam surplus course at Kavanur.

ADVERTISEMENT

In what is considered a rare occasion, the shutters of the Chembarambakkam reservoir were opened in June this year. At 3.2 tmcft, the water storage in the reservoir was 88% of its capacity on Monday. On the corresponding day last year, the storage was 2.65 tmcft.

Officials said the floodgates may be opened for the second time this year during the northeast monsoon if the Chembarambakkam reservoir gets heavy inflows.

Bed dam

A 40-metre wide bed dam will be built across the Chembarambakkam surplus course near Kavanur to ensure smooth diversion of water into the canal.

The ₹35-crore project will create another water source for the city and reduce flooding in the Adyar. About 400 million cubic feet of water can be stored in the abandoned quarries.

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has infrastructure in place to draw water from the quarries, said the officials. The project was expected to be completed in eight or nine months, the officials added.