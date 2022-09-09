Signal failure disrupts suburban trains services

A signal failure at the Tambaram railway station delayed a few inbound and outbound suburban trains by more than an hour on Friday. This triggered protest by commuters who alleged that suburban trains were not operated in a punctual manner beyond Tambaram.

A senior official of the Chennai division of the Southern Railway said a technical glitch in the functioning of the signal at the Tambaram station forced the authorities to stop the trains going towards Chengalpattu. Three trains on Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu-Thirumalpur section were stopped . After the signal was rectified, the train services resumed.