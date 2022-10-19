Signal failure delays Vaigai Express at Chengalpattu station

ADVERTISEMENT

Signal failure near the Chengalpattu railway station caused delay of express and suburban trains on Wednesday evening. The maintenance staff of the Chennai division repaired the signal problem after which the express train proceeded.

A senior official of the Chennai division of the Southern Railway said a technical glitch in the signal located between Kattankulathur and Potheri railway stations caused the Vaigai Express bound for Madurai to be detained for about 30 minutes, causing hardships to the passengers. Also suburban train services were hit for a few minutes, he added.

The maintenance staff from the Chengalpattu railway station were deputed to repair the signal issue after which the services of express and suburban trains were restored.