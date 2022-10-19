Signal failure delays Vaigai Express at Chengalpattu station

A technical glitch in the signal located between Kattankulathur and Potheri railway stations caused the Vaigai Express to be delayed for 30 minutes

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 19, 2022 19:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Signal failure near the Chengalpattu railway station caused delay of express and suburban trains on Wednesday evening. The maintenance staff of the Chennai division repaired the signal problem after which the express train proceeded.

A senior official of the Chennai division of the Southern Railway said a technical glitch in the signal located between Kattankulathur and Potheri railway stations caused the Vaigai Express bound for Madurai to be detained for about 30 minutes, causing hardships to the passengers. Also suburban train services were hit for a few minutes, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The maintenance staff from the Chengalpattu railway station were deputed to repair the signal issue after which the services of express and suburban trains were restored.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
railway
public transport

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app