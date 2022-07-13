Signal failure at Avadi railway station leaves commuters stranded

Maintenance staff restored signal around 7 p.m. after which train services got normalised

Hundreds of suburban commuters proceeding home from the city on the west section were affected due to signal failure on Tuesday evening. The technical glitch near Avadi railway station left several trains stranded on the Tiruvallur/Arakkonam stretch from the Moore Market complex suburban station.

A senior official of the Chennai division of the Southern Railway said the signal near the Avadi railway station failed at around 6 p.m. affecting train services on both directions. The maintenance staff finally restored the signal around 7 p.m. after which train services were normalised.

S. Gopi, a resident of Thiruninravur, said a number of trains were stopped between Avadi and Nemillichery stations and were delayed by more than an hour causing inconvenience to commuters.

There was also tension at Perungalathur railway station after trains to Chengalpattu from Chennai Beach were detained near Tambaram station. Angry commuters tried to protest citing the delay of the trains.

Railway sources said the trains were detained because of heavy vehicular traffic at the level crossing at Perungalathur station. However the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel rushed to the level crossing and decongested the traffic to pave way for the suburban train services to be operated.