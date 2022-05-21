Siemens emerges as the lowest bidder for Metro Rail’s electrification work

The bid was around ₹390 crore for the Poonamallee-Light House stretch

Siemens is likely to be awarded the contract for the electrification work for the stretch between Poonamallee and Light House in Metro Rail Phase II project as its bid amount was the lowest.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL), seven companies had submitted bids. “Siemens quoted ₹390 crore and emerged as the lowest bidder. There are a few more procedures involved before we officially hand over the letter of agreement. It will take nearly a month,” an official said. The company had already provided signalling software and other major equipment for Phase I.

Siemens had been tasked with design, manufacturing, installation of receiving substations, overhead electrification work, SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) among others for the Poonamallee-Light House stretch. The receiving substations will come up at Poonamallee and Alwarthirunagar. “Earlier, it was planned at Thirumayilai, but the cost of land was too high and hence we moved it to Alwarthirunagar,” an official said. Siemens will have to finish the work in a span of four-and-a-half years.

Meanwhile, Metro Rail’s primary focus has been on the construction of elevated and underground work between Poonamallee and Power House and Madhavaram and Taramani and to monitor the contractors keep up with the deadlines. The preliminary work had taken off in parts of Medavakkam for the construction work between Puzhithivakkam and Shollinganallur, a section of the stretch between Madhavaram and Shollinganallur, the officials said.