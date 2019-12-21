Sidewall comes up along river bank

It is a few weeks since construction debris dumped along the Adyar river in Ekkatuthangal was removed by the Water Resource Department (WRD), a wing of the Public Works Department (PWD), to facilitate free flow of excess rainwater into the river from the stormwater drains in the locality.

Besides river bund-strengthening work, plastic and other forms of trash have been removed from the waterway. A side-wall has been constructed along the river to prevent people from dumping waste in it.

“As it is now lined with a side-wall, the road under the bridge is safe to use. However, there are no street lights. We have to rely on the headlights of vehicles,” says K. Muthu, a resident of Ashok Nagar.

The decades-old causeway at Ekattuthangal was demolished by WRD to widen the Adyar river to its original width of 110 metres which in turn will prevent flooding in Jaffarkhanpet, Indira Nagar, Ekkatuthangal and Defence Colony.