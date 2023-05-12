HamberMenu
Siddha practitioner, daughter found dead

May 12, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 60-year-old Siddha practitioner and his 20-year-old daughter ended their lives while his wife is in critical condition.

The police said it was a case of suicide pact. The deceased were identified as Gangadharan and Janapriya. Charumathi, wife of Gangadharan and who works in the State Highways Department, was in critical condition, the police said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

