Siddha-based COVID-19 Care Centre opens in Vyasarpadi

CHENNAI

24 June 2020 23:53 IST

This facility at Dr. Ambedkar Government Arts College in Tondiarpet zone will offer treatment for asymptomatic patients.

One more COVID-19 Care Centre (CCC) has started to function in the city.

This facility at Dr. Ambedkar Government Arts College in Vyasarpadi in Tondiarpet zone will offer Siddha-based treatment for asymptomatic patients.

Officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation said doctors and nurses attached to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital will be posted round-the-clock. It can accommodate 224 patients. “The centre will have Siddha practitioners, and will offer meditation and immune boosters for patients. Siddha will serve as a supplementary system,” an official said.

“The government is using all streams of medicines based on guidance of respective doctors,” a health official said. As per a government order issued on April 23, the Health Department decided to explore the feasibility of using Indian System of Medicine. The government constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Director of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy, while taking into consideration guidelines issued by Union Ministry of AYUSH on using Indian System of Medicine as general immunity booster. The government went on to launch “Aarokyam” special programme with AYUSH interventions for COVID-19.

The CCC will be maintained by the National Institute of Siddha, Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy, Government of Tamil Nadu and Central Council for Research in Siddha, officials of the directorate said.

“In the last 10 to 15 days, at least 100 patients who were at the Jawahar College CCC have recovered with Siddha interventions,” an official added. He said the CCC would offer Siddha yoga, sunbaths and immunity boosting food. The diet included herbal tea, greens, and millet-based recipes. Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture Ma Foi Pandiarajan inspected the facility on Wednesday.