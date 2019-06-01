Siddha, ayurveda admission may use NEET scores

This year, admissions to courses offered under the Indian systems of medicine (AYUSH) could be on the basis of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scores.

In March, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which had made NEET mandatory for Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy courses, had relaxed the rule for yoga and naturopathy courses for 2019-20. Last year, the Centre made the test mandatory for admission to AYUSH courses but some States protested.

The Tamil Nadu government admitted students based on Plus Two marks pointing out that these admissions were governed by the respective councils which had not amended their rules for admission. On the sidelines of an event at the Institute of Child Health (ICH) on Friday, Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar told reporters, “Last year, even though the State was under pressure to admit students through NEET, we did not go ahead. However, since the rules have been amended this year, we have sought legal opinion from the Attorney General. But it does seem that we will have to go for AYUSH admissions with NEET scores.”

Dr. Vijaya Baskar said the State would have about 300 additional seats in MBBS this year.While the government received orders to increase seats in the Tirunelveli Medical College, oral assurance was given for the Madurai Medical College, he said.

The State will have 3,350 seats this year, including the 100 seats for IRT Perundurai Medical College, Dr. Vijayabaskar said. On the 10% reservation for students of economically weaker sections, the Minister said additional seats had been sought to accommodate the students. A decision would be taken after discussion with the Chief Minister, he added.

The Minister inaugurated a crèche for the ICH, Government Ophthalmic Hospital and the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology employees’ children. The facility was painted in partnership with Kansai Nerolac Paint Limited. The three-room crèche includes cradles for infants, play facilities for toddlers. The hospital has set up a therapy centre for paediatric patients to participate in recreational sessions. The institute also put in place a pneumatic sample transport system to speed up lab services.