SICCI team visits Thailand, signs MoU

The SICCI team visited the Future Mobility Asia Expo in Thailand

A business delegation of the Southern India Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SICCI) visited Thailand to build business links and showcase the profitable business opportunities available. The business delegation was led by Ar. Rm. Arun, president of SICCI, from July 20 to 23.

During the visit, Mr. Arun met high-ranking government officials comprising Wanalee Lohpechra, Deputy Director-General, Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and highlighted the State’s remarkable growth opportunities for start-ups with several achieving unicorn status and the business collaboration to be made with Thailand.

The business delegation met the Ministry of Digital Economy chief Kasittitorn and Theresa Mathawapan, Chief Strategy Officer of National Innovation Agency. During the business interactions with the Thailand officials, the business delegation citing the various industry programmes highlighted the opportunities in robotics, big data and artificial intelligence and the skill development available in the State.

The highlight of the four-day business tour by the SICCI delegation was signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Thai Chamber of Commerce to closely cooperate in the sectors of energy, health, information technology, food and agriculture.

The business delegation visited the Future Mobility Asia Expo and Conference and Future Energy Asia Expo and Conference as also meeting the trade bodies, including the Thai Chamber of Commerce, India Thai Chamber of Commerce and Thailand Tamil Sangam.