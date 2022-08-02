Siblings nabbed for stealing goods from a shop

August 02, 2022 00:45 IST

Flower Bazaar Police on Monday nabbed two siblings who were found in possession of goods stolen from a shop

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police personnel on night rounds stopped two persons at 4.30 a.m. on Walltax Road near the Central railway station. On searching their bags, the police found that they were in possession of silver coins, a silver idol and cash. As they gave evasive replies, the police took them to the police station and interrogated them.

The accused have been identified as Rajaram, 23, and his brother Bikram, 32, both natives of Rajasthan. Ten days ago, they joined a gift shop run by Jelam Singh, 42, in Flower Bazaar. They stole the key from Singh’s house and opened the shop in the early hours. They took ₹7.85 lakh, 19 silver coins and a silver idol from the shop and, after locking the shop, they planned to escape to Rajasthan by train, the investigation revealed.

They were arrested based on a complaint from Singh, and all stolen items were recovered from them.