Siblings die after ramming two-wheeler into stationary truck

CHENNAI

21 January 2022 02:18 IST

Two boys, aged 10 and 13 years, died after a high-end motorbike they rode on crashed into a stationary truck in Sholavaram.

Police sources said the victims were identified as S. Udaya, 13, and his brother S. Saranraj, 10, sons of Sathyanarayana, a tea shop owner in Edapalayam in Red Hills. The accident occurred when they were returning home from Red Hills on Wednesday evening.

The elder son, Udaya, who was riding the bike, lost control over the vehicle and crashed into a stationary truck from behind on Tiruvallur high road. Both Udaya and Saranraj, who was on the pillion, died on the spot.

On information, Sholavaram police retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. A case was registered under Section 304A of IPC and further investigation is on.