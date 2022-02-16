A 71-year-old man in Chennai was dupted of ₹14.61 lakh

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Central Crime Branch has arrested siblings operating from Uttar Pradesh for abetting a Nigerian gang which cheated victims via social media.

The police said recently a 71-year-old person who had been into land dealings lodged a complaint with Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal about a novel method of fraud over social media and WhatsApp chats.

The complainant was introduced to a stranger over social media a few days ago and shared his WhatsApp number. The stranger who was introduced to him as Iva Williams from London had WhatsApp chats and called him informing that she would be coming to Chennai to buy land soon.

One day, she called him and said she was caught with a demand draft for ₹5 crore by the Customs Department in Delhi and required money for customs and processing fees for clearance. The victim transferred ₹14,61, 100 to the accounts mentioned by the caller. He soon realised that he had been duped since the phone at the other end was switched off.

ATM trail, call records

The Cyber Crime Wing police took up the investigation and traced the money trail. The money was withdrawn by the accused at an ATM in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. After analysing call records and CCTV footages at the ATM, the team, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime Wing, arrested Majith Salmani, 42, and Shanu, 36, in Aligarh and seized 10 debit cards, three mobile phones and SIM cards from them.

The investigation revealed that they were abetting a Nigerian gang which involved in the fraud by withdrawing money from ATMs and handing them on commission basis. The police raided a house where the prime accused Immanuel Suk, a Nigerian national, lived and seized laptops, SIM cards, mobile phones and ₹51,000 and launched a manhunt to nab the prime accused.

