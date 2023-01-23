ADVERTISEMENT

Siblings arrested for snatching mobile phone of railway passenger who died in Chennai

January 23, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The victim was sitting on the footboard of the Coromandel Express when one of the suspects tried to snatch his mobile phone between Korukkupet and Srinivasapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A day after the death of a passenger who was robbed of a mobile phone in a moving train, the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Korukkupet have arrested two suspects, who are siblings, in the case.

The victim, S. Rony Sheik, 24, of West Bengal, was sitting on the footboard of Coromandel Express, which was going towards the Central Railway Station on Saturday evening. His friend Asraj Sheik, 22, was travelling with him. At the time of the crime, both were sitting on the footboard of the train which was moving slowly between Korukkupet and Srinivasapuram. A youth standing close to the track tried to snatch Rony’s mobile phone. He attempted to hold on to the handset but fell from the train in the process. Another youth took the mobile phone and the two suspects ran away. 

The passengers alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the GRP. The police took Rony to the Government Stanley Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The victim and his friend were travelling to Kerala for construction work. 

On investigation, the GRP arrested Vijaykumar and his twin brother Vijay. They were booked under Sections 392 (Punishment for robbery) and 302 (Punishment for murder) and remanded in judicial custody.  

A similar case was reported on Friday in which a CISF constable was pushed from a moving train near Korukkupet by a man who snatched his mobile phone.

