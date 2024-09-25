SI suspended for receiving bribe 

A sub-inspector (SI) of police has been placed under suspension following a report of him having allegedly received a bribe from a motorist in Kilpauk.

Navaneethakrishnan, sub-inspector attached to Modern Control Room, was also posted as in-charge of a patrol vehicle in Kilpauk Police station limits. He was on duty on the night of September 21, near EVR Salai and Ega Theatre Junction. While conducting vehicle checks, he intercepted a two-wheeler and held inquiries. He allegedly received money through G-Pay from the motorist who did not possess vehicle records. The incident went viral on social media.

Following an enquiry, Naveenathakrishnan was placed under suspension on the orders of City Police Commissioner A.Arun.