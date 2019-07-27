SI suspended for not wearing helmet

A Sub-Inspector of Police was placed under suspension for not wearing a helmet while riding a motorcyle during duty hours.

Joint Commissioner of Police, South, issued an order in this regard.

According to the suspension order, an enquiry was conducted against S. Madhan Kumar, Sub-Inspector of Police, Mambalam law and order police station, for dereliction of duty by riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet on South Usman Road, T.Nagar on July 26.