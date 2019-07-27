Chennai

SI suspended for not wearing helmet

more-in

A Sub-Inspector of Police was placed under suspension for not wearing a helmet while riding a motorcyle during duty hours.

Joint Commissioner of Police, South, issued an order in this regard.

According to the suspension order, an enquiry was conducted against S. Madhan Kumar, Sub-Inspector of Police, Mambalam law and order police station, for dereliction of duty by riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet on South Usman Road, T.Nagar on July 26.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 6, 2020 2:48:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/si-suspended-for-not-wearing-helmet/article28726770.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY