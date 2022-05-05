SI escapes with minor injuries after getting hit by bull

Around 300 bulls participated in the day-long race

Ranganathan, who was on a bandobust duty at the race, was rammed by the bull on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Around 300 bulls participated in the day-long race

A 55-year-old sub-inspector, who was on bandobust duty, escaped with minor injuries after getting hit by a charging bull during a bull race held at Latheri village near Katpadi in Vellore on Wednesday.

Police said S. Ranganathan, sub-inspector was deployed, along with over 50 police personnel, to prevent untoward incidents at the race. “As the bull was unable to control its speed, it rammed the policeman on the way. The condition of the sub-inspector is stable,” said P. Palani, Deputy SP (Katpadi sub-division).

It was thirty minutes after the race began around 9 a.m. on Wednesday when the SI was witnessing the event from the spot along the runway barricaded with wooden logs, earmarked for viewers and police personnel. The bull ran at high-speed on the narrow sandy track to escape the crowd, leading to the accident. Around 300 bulls participated in the day-long race in the village. Visitors from various places like Vellore, Arcot, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Alangayam, Anaicut, Katpadi, Chittor and Hosur brought their bulls to the race, which is being held after a pandemic-induced gap of two years.

Unlike Tirupattur, where only 20 villages were allowed to conduct bull races, with a few of them organising the event everyday, the Vellore district administration had allowed bull races in all its 670 villages in a phased manner, with at least three villages conducting the event and 150 bulls taking part daily.