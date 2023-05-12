ADVERTISEMENT

SI among nine police personnel arrested in 10 days for abetting ganja peddling

May 12, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The arrests were made as part of ‘Ganja Vettai 4.0’, a special operation which is under way across the State; 1,337 ganja peddlers arrested and 3,408 kg of the contraband seized

The Hindu Bureau

A sub-inspector and eight constables were arrested for abetting the crime of selling ganja in the past 10 days as part of “Ganja Vettai 4.0”, a special operation under way across the State.

A press release from the office of Director-General of Police (DGP) said 15 police personnel were placed under suspension in connection with the offence. As many as 1,337 ganja peddlers, including 36 women, were arrested in the past 10 days across the State. Forty-two of them were arrested in other States and so far, 3,408 kg of ganja had been seized. Over 164 bank accounts of peddlers were frozen.

Meanwhile, DGP C. Sylendra Babu rewarded a team of police personnel from Madurai for seizing 2,090 kg of ganja. The personnel were given cash rewards and certificates.

On May 9, the special team was checking vehicles in the Keerathurai Police station limits and seized 40 kg of ganja from a car. An enquiry revealed that the ganja peddlers also used goods carriers with fake registration numbers for smuggling the contraband and stocked it at Velavar Pudukulam village in Thoothukudi district. On searching the goods vehicles at the village, the police recovered 2,090 kg of ganja estimated at ₹2 crore and arrested six peddlers in connection with the crime.

