Shutters of Chembarambakkam reservoir to be opened at noon following heavy rain

For the first time in many years, the shutters of Chembarambakkam reservoir will be opened in June on Tuesday noon.

With heavy inflow from catchment areas following unprecedented rain, about 250 cusecs (cubic feet per second) is set to be discharged from the reservoir.

The water level has touched 23.48 feet against its full level of 24 feet on Tuesday and storage had reached 3,509 million cubic feet against its capacity of 3,645 mcft.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said the water discharge was planned as a precautionary measure as the reservoir received rainfall runoff from upstream areas like Thandalam, Nemam and Sriperumbudur. A minimal amount of water would be released as southwest monsoon is expected to continue giving rain to the city and its catchment areas .

"We stopped diverting Krishna water from Poondi reservoir to Chembarambakkam two days ago as the waterbody was fast filling up. Moreover, it had recorded nearly 10 cm of rain in two days," said an official.

Officials recalled that the city had previously received such intense rain of nearly 35 cm on June 14, 1996.

Flood warning has been issued to areas downstream including Kundrathur, Tiruneermalai, Thirumudivakkam and low level areas along the Adyar river.

Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises T.M. Anbarasan will participate in the event to open floodgates of the reservoir.

The WRD officials are holding a discussion on seeking suspension of Krishna water from AP as the reservoirs are fast filling up ahead of northeast monsoon. A decision is likely to be taken by Tuesday evening.