Shutters of Chembarambakkam, Red Hills reservoirs opened again

05 January 2021 15:58 IST

With rains continuing its downpour over the city, the shutters of Chembarambakkam and Red Hills reservoirs will be reopened after 1 pm on Tuesday to discharge minimal amounts of water.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has initially planned to release 500 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water from these water bodies that have started receiving floodwater runoff from their catchment areas. It could be one of the rare instances for floodgates to be opened in January.

