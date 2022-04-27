Shut liquor shops to end crimes, says Anbumani

‘Around one lakh persons losing their lives to alcohol consumption every year’

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss said on Wednesday that closure of liquor shops would help to end more than 70% of the crimes in the State.

Speaking at the party’s general body meeting held here, he said most of the crimes happened because of alcohol consumption. Serious crimes such as murder, violence against women and children and robberies, were committed by those under the influence of liquor.

On the other hand, according to the data available, around one lakh persons were losing their lives owing to alcohol consumption every year. “Liquor is destructive. Permanent closure of all liquor shops will bring relief to ordinary citizens, especially women,” he said.

Blaming the State government for the unscheduled power cuts in recent weeks, Mr. Anbumani Ramdoss said students, senior citizens and women had to suffer because of the poor estimation of power requirements by the State government, especially during summer.

Earlier in the day, he spoke at a party meeting at Jolarpet near Tirupattur. He said students in rural areas would be the most affected by the confusion over whether admission to medical courses would be based on Class 12 marks or NEET scores. He sought an exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu students. Coaching institutes were minting money in the name of preparing students for NEET, he said.