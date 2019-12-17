Shrinking Pattaravakkam Canal floods Chennai’s Ambattur Industrial Estate

The north phase of Ambattur Industrial Estate was nearly paralysed for a couple of days as several units were under sheets of water during the recent rains. The shrinking capacity of the Pattaravakkam Canal was one of the main reasons cited for the flooding.

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, the Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association’s (AIEMA) president A.N. Sujeesh said nearly 100 units were affected for a few days after a sharp rain spell as the area was inundated with the spillover from the canal. While one of the arm’s of the canal drains into Korattur Lake, the other joins Otteri Nullah. Inflow into Korattur Lake has been blocked to prevent sewage mixing into the water body.

The canal carrying surplus water from Ambattur Lake travels through the Industrial Estate and joins Otteri Nullah near Korattur. It’s width has narrowed down from 25 feet to 10 feet at Korattur, he said.

Members of AIEMA said the flow into the canal is blocked near Korattur to prevent water-logging in the residential area and this added to the inundation in the Industrial Estate.

Mr. Sujeesh noted that the industries in the north phase suffered a loss of ₹100 crore during the rainy days. The Estate had already suffered a severe crunch after the 2015 flooding as there were not many orders. Such inundation after short spells would lead to losses, he said.

Moreover, sewage from the neighbouring residential localities, including Athipattu, Pattaravakkam, Mangalapuram was also linked to the stormwater drains in the estate. Members of AIEMA suggested that the canal be desilted and widened. A diversion channel must be constructed along Third Main Road of the Estate to drain the surplus water into Cooum River, they said.

AIEMA’s vice president M. Balachandran said the Estate treats its sewage in treatment plants and also has a common effluent plant. The neighbouring residential areas must be provided with sewage connections to arrest sewage discharge. A monitoring body with various government agencies and AIEMA must be formed to find a solution to the issue. The problem would be highlighted at a meeting to be convened on December 27.