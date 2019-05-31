SHRC seeks report over alleged police excesses and inaction

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Thursday directed the Kancheepuram Superintendent of Police to inquire into the incident of a man, who was running bars near Tasmac wine shops in the district, ending his life following alleged harassment by politicians and police officers.
SHRC member D. Jayachandran took suo motu cognisance of a media report over the incident and directed the Kancheepuram SP to file a report in four weeks.
Meanwhile, a few video clippings of him alleging harassment by politicians and police personnel went viral.
He reiterated his charges in a statement given to district administration officials at the hospital.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
