SHRC seeks report on suicide at Chennai’s Institute of Mental Health

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report on a woman ending her life at the Institute of Mental Health Kilpauk, and sought a detailed report into the incident from authorities concerned.

SHRC member D. Jayachandran has called for a report into the incident from the Director of Medical Education in Kilpauk, Chennai, within five weeks.

According to the media report, a 65-year old woman from Erode, a convict in a case was serving her sentence. She was admitted at IMH, for a few days. She was found hanging in the rest-room by hospital workers last week. Her body was sent for post mortem, the report added.

