SHRC seeks report on suicide at Chennai’s Institute of Mental Health

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report on a woman ending her life at the Institute of Mental Health Kilpauk, and sought a detailed report into the incident from authorities concerned.
SHRC member D. Jayachandran has called for a report into the incident from the Director of Medical Education in Kilpauk, Chennai, within five weeks.
According to the media report, a 65-year old woman from Erode, a convict in a case was serving her sentence. She was admitted at IMH, for a few days. She was found hanging in the rest-room by hospital workers last week. Her body was sent for post mortem, the report added.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
