SHRC seeks report on sealing of house of COVID-19 recovered patient

According to a media report, the house of a 50-year-old bank employee in Pallavaram, Chennai, was sealed by municipality officials even after he recovered from COVID-19

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Thursday called for a report from authorities on an incident in Pallavaram in Chennai, where the house of a person who recovered from COVID-19 was sealed with tin sheets by municipality officials.

SHRC acting chairperson D. Jayachandran took suo motu cognisance of a media report in this regard and called for reports from the Health Secretary, Commissioner of Municipal Administration and the Commissioner of Pallavaram Municipality within two weeks.

According to the media report, a 50-year-old bank employee of Purushothaman Nagar in Hasthinapuram in Chromepet recovered from COVID-19 and returned from the hospital. However, municipality officials sealed his house with tin sheets to prevent entry and exit to and from the house, evoking strong reactions from those in the apartment, it said.

The article also quoted the man’s wife as saying that there were six persons in the family and they could not get essential supplies for the family, since the house has been sealed.