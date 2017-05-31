SHRC seeks report on prisoner’s death

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a report published in The Hindu about the alleged suicide of a prisoner in Puzhal prison and sought a detailed report over the incident.

The Commission headed by Justice T. Meenakumari treated the news report as a complaint and directed the Additional Director General of Police or Director, Investigation Division to initiate an inquiry into the incident and submit a report within eight weeks.

The Commission noted that the probe into the incident should be conducted by an officer not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police and the report should be submitted to the Registrar of the Commission before eight weeks.

According to the news report, the undertrial allegedly committed suicide in the Central Prison by hanging himself from a window with a lungi.

He was identified as 38-year old Senthilkumar alias Vendhar Senthilkumar of Ganapathy Nagar, Porur.

This was the second suicide in the Central Prison reported this month.

S. Ilayaraja, also as another undertrial, allegedly committed suicide at the Medical Observation Block.

He was arrested by the Anna Nagar police on charges of killing a 47-year-old woman.