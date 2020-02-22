SHRC seeks report on police action

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Friday sought a detailed report of an incident in which a policeman assaulted a man with a wooden log for not wearing a helmet.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report, the SHRC acting chairperson sought a report from the DGP, ACP (Traffic), Vepery in two weeks. As per the media report, Special Sub-Inspector Ramesh, during a vehicle check near Otteri, noticed L. Surendar was not wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler. Following an altercation, the policeman is said to have hit the man on the head with a log. Onlookers rushed the man to the hospital.

The Commission sought to know from the authorities whether the action of the Special SI attached to the Pulianthope traffic police station, amounted to a violation of human rights and whether any action had been taken against him.

It also wanted to know what steps had been taken by the State police to prevent such incidents in the future.