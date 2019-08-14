SHRC seeks report on Collector pulling up police inspector

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), Tamil Nadu, has called for a detailed report from the Chief Secretary and others on Kancheepuram Collector P. Ponniah giving a public dressing down to an Inspector on duty at the Athi Varadar darshan queue.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a report published in The Hindu on August 11, the SHRC directed the Chief Secretary, the Director-General of Police and the Kancheepuram Collector to explain whether the Collector verbally abusing, threatening and reprimanding the Inspector of Police inside the temple in the presence of devotees and other police personnel amounted to violation of human rights.

The notice comes a day after Mr. Ponniah clarified in a television interview that his outburst was not intentional.

The video of the Collector reprimanding the Inspector went viral on social media drawing criticism from various quarters, including serving and retired police personnel. The allegation against the police official was that he allowed some common people to access the VIP entry.

The Commission also sought to know the action taken by the government against the Collector following the incident. If the report is not submitted within two weeks, the Commission would take such action as it deems fit and proper.

RTI query

Meanwhile, V. E. Shanmugayya, a police inspector from Tiruchi, has filed a petition under RTI to Kancheepuram Collectorate seeking the provision under which VVIP, VIP and general public categorisation was made for Athi Varadar darshan.

He sought a copy of the list VVIP/VIPs who had darshan since July 1, and also information on how the Collector issued VIP pass to Varichur Selvam of Madurai.

The Tamil Nadu chapter of the IPS Officers Association appreciated the police force for ensuring peaceful conduct of the festival and has asked all sections of society to respect policemen and cooperate with them to discharge their duties.

Residents complain

Meanwhile, residents of Kancheepuram claimed that the policemen were preventing them from moving freely inside the town.

“We are not even able to go to medical shops or markets. Business has been affected as vehicles of our clients, from other States, are not allowed to enter the town. Vehicles are stopped on the outskirts and diverted,” said a resident.

A senior police officer agreed that such incidents would have happened as there were security personnel from other districts who would not have been aware of local streets or the residents.

“Besides there are lot of outsiders trying to gain entry into town claiming to be local residents,” said a police officer.

Besides, he blamed poor planning as the reason for the chaos.

“People are bringing printouts of the passes, without proper signature or credentials to gain entry. The local administration and police should have held a meeting with residents before the festival began. Basic facilities were provided days after the event started,” he added.

The Collector could not be reached for his comments.