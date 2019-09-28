SHRC seeks report from MTC

Taking suo motu cognisance of a report that appeared in The Hindu over the safe transport of students, State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought a detailed report.

SHRC member D. Jayachandran has sought a report from the Managing Director of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) within five weeks.

The report that appeared in The Hindu on September 25 contended that MTC was unable to ensure safe transport for students. It stated that the buses were so crowded with passengers that a majority of the boys take to footboard travel thinking of ‘escaping’ from the jam-packed buses.

“Though the MTC operates buses to several parts of the city, the fleet strength mainly during peak hours has remained inadequate and this has resulted in the buses going jam-packed,” the report pointed out.