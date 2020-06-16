SHRC orders payment of compensation to woman

CHENNAI

16 June 2020 23:56 IST

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the State government to pay a compensation of ₹2 lakh to a woman whose human rights were violated by a police inspector and two constables in 2018.

SHRC member A. Chittaranjan Mohandoss also directed the government to recover the amount from the police personnel — ₹1 lakh from the inspector P. Jawahar, the then inspector of Washermenpet police station and ₹50,000 each from the other two constables C. Praveen Kumar and Anuradha.

Adhilakshmi, a resident of Washermenpet approached the commission and stated that on September 13, 2018, during the Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations, she tried to intervene in a fight near her house. At this juncture, police constable Praveen Kumar took her to the station, along with her son, and was reportedly harassed. Though she was allowed to go home at midnight, her son was held back in the station. The next morning when she went to the station, constable Anuradha, scolded her and her son. The complainant felt humiliated and swallowed a small ring and glass bead. In the evening, when she was taken to the G.T. Court she fell unconscious. Later, she informed the Magistrate that she had swallowed glass beads. unable to bear the humiliation meted out at her.The Magistrate ordered that she undergo medical treatment and was taken to Stanley Government Hospital. An X-ray revealed a bead in her chest. However, soon after this she claimed that the police took her to the police station and then to the Magistrate house.

The Magistrate directed the inspector to admit her to the Stanley Government Hospital. On September 15, the Magistrate visited the complainant at the hospital.

However, after his departure, the police personnel took her to Puzhal prison without the doctor’s permission. But when she informed jail authorities about her health condition, she was sent back to Stanley Government Hospital.

After a few days she got bail and then she lodged a complaint with the commission demanding action against the inspector and police constables for violating her human rights.

In their counter, the inspector and constables denied the allegation and said that as per the Supreme Court guidelines, the woman and others were remanded to judicial custody.

After careful examination of the case, the Commission came to the conclusion that the police personnel have violated the human rights of the complainant.