SHRC members take charge

December 29, 2022 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - Chennai

The State government recently appointed members to the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), Tamil Nadu. Consequent to a government order, retired High Court judge Raja Elango and advocate V. Kannadasan took charge as members of the commission on Thursday. ADVERTISEMENT

