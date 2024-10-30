ADVERTISEMENT

SHRC directs its investigation wing to inquire into four encounter killings in T.N.

Published - October 30, 2024 04:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) directed its investigation division to inquire into and file a report on four encounter deaths in Tamil Nadu, including the recent killings of three persons by the Chennai police.

The police officers allegedly involved in the recent killings in Chennai and Pudukottai appeared before the SHRC, and necessary documents pertaining to the cases were submitted. The commission had sought for a report from the police on the deaths of Armstrong murder case accused, G. Thiruvengadam, history sheeters, ‘Kaka Thope’ Balaji and ‘Seizing’ Raja in Chennai, and another history-sheeter, Duraisamy, in Pudukottai.

The commission, headed by chairperson S. Manikumar, heard the submissions and posted the matter for further hearing on November 18, besides directing the investigation division to conduct an inquiry and file a report within six weeks.

