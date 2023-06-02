ADVERTISEMENT

SHRC calls for report on incident where MTC staff roughed up a man in Guindy

June 02, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The SHRC took suo motu cognisance of a media report published in this regard and called for a report from the the corporation’s Managing Director within six weeks

The Hindu Bureau

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Friday called for a report from the Metropolitan transport Corporation (MTC) over an incident here in which a youth was allegedly roughed up by a MTC ticket checking staff earlier this week.

The SHRC took suo motu cognisance of a media report published in this regard and called for a report from the MTC Managing Director within six weeks.

According to the report, T. Dinesh boarded a crowded MTC bus at Guindy, and though he tried to get a ticket by passing the money through passengers, he could not, as the conductor was at the rear end of the bus. When MTC ticket checking inspectors stopped the vehicle at the Little Mount junction, he told them that he along with a few others had boarded the bus only at the previous stop in Guindy. But they did not listen to him and threw his bag out and pulled him down. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Mr. Dinesh’s wristwatch and laptop were damaged in the incident, after which he filed a complaint against the staff in the Kotturpuram police station, the report said. The report added that in another incident, the conductor of a MTC bus on route 28 refused to allow women carrying sacks of fish when they attempted to board the bus at Chintadripet.

