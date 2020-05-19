‘Shramik Specials’ to carry more people

The Southern Railway has been increasing the number of Shramik Special trains to help migrants travel to their native places from Chennai.

The first train was operated from Chennai on March 9. Since then 22 special trains have been operated taking more than 30,000 passengers to various parts of the country.

Thousands of migrant workers and their families have been waiting impatiently to go home.

The Southern Railway has been steadily increasing the number of passengers being taken in these special trains. While physical distancing is advised for preventing the spread of COVID-19, the passenger capacity is also being increased.

A senior official of the Southern Railway said that initially, when the special trains were operated, only 1,000 to 1,100 passengers were accommodated.

To ensure physical distancing the middle berths were removed in the sleeper compartments in the 24-coach train.

The normal seating capacity in the 24 coaches was around 1,670 passengers.

The Southern Railway in the past few days had been increasing the number of passengers in these trains to around 1,400.

The railway official said the number of passengers had been increased based on the recommendations of the Indian Railway Board and advisory from health officials. As per the railway board advisory, middle berths had been reintroduced.

Railway Protection Force personnel are being deployed in coaches to ensure physical distancing.

The railway official said a contingent of 10 to 15 RPF personnel would travel up to Renigunta mainly to assist the passengers in case of emergency and to ensure they kept personal distance.

RPF personnel from other zones would take charge from Renigunta.