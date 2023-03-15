ADVERTISEMENT

Shraddha Maanu foundation holds convocation ceremony

March 15, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Shraddha Maanu Foundation held a Convocation ceremony for women trainees who recently completed “Upasana” certificate programme in multiple intelligence-based training for primary school educators.

The programme focuses on women, predominantly from marginalised backgrounds, and enables them to become part-time after-school educators. Following a survey the foundation undertook, the programme was conceived for women who were looking for an opportunity to begin working and put their education to use but were being limited by their circumstances. As a part of the programme, women were trained in functional English, teaching methodologies based on multiple intelligence theory, primary math, science, value education and in music. 

Madhumati Narayanan, CEO of Shraddha Maanu Foundation, said it had worked with more than 180 women as part of the Upasana programme. 

“Our graduate teachers have impacted around 700 primary school children. Once trained, the teachers can teach at our Vipasana micro-centres established at schools, or set up a microcenter at a low income school near their homes or in a community centre,” she said  

She said that by 2025, the Foundation aimed to cover 5,000 primary schoolchildren and work with 500 graduate women from lower socio-economic sections of society.  

Srilalitha Gopal Srinivasan, MD, TVSE, who was the guest of honour at the convocation, said: “The foundation is empowering women to conquer problems in their environments, build resilience and impact them positively.” 

C.K. Kumaravel, CEO & Co-founder, Naturals Salon and Spa, stressed on the importance of women being able to channel their education to help children and contribute to their holistic development as model citizens. 

