Showroom manager held for misbehaving with woman colleague in Anna Nagar

The Anna Nagar all-women police arrested A. Raja, 42, a manager at a vehicle showroom on 4 th Avenue, Anna Nagar, for misbehaving with a woman colleague on Sunday. He been remanded in judicial custody.

The police said a complaint was filed by the 24-year-old victim, who worked as a receptionist at the showroom, stating that Raja had misbehaved with her last Monday and threatened not to report it to anyone.

Based on the complaint, the police team investigated and arrested Raja under three sections of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.