Showers to bring relief from heat in parts of State over the weekend

Many parts of the State reeling under heatwave-like conditions may get a respite this weekend.

The Meteorological Department expects some parts of the State to receive light to moderate showers on May 12.

While the State has to brace for dry, hot weather till Saturday, a trough that is forming 900 metres above mean sea level is likely to bring rains across the State and a relief from soaring mercury level.

During the past 24 hours ending on Wednesday morning, Vallathi anicut in Tiruchi district received 10 cm, the highest volume of rainfall in the State. Many places received good rainfall. Chengalpattu in Kancheepuram district recorded one cm rainfall.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said several areas experienced blistering heat as easterlies that bring in cool air continue to remain weak.

Winds from the west and northwest directions grow stronger and lead to heating up of the land.

On Wednesday, many districts experienced intense heat with the maximum temperature climbing four degree Celsius above normal. The maximum temperature peaked above 40 degree Celsius in Tiruttani, Vellore, Madurai, Nagapattinam and Parangipettai.

After scorching hot day, thunderstorm came to the rescue of residents of Karur and Tiruchi. These places recorded 3 cm and 1 cm respectively till 5.30 p.m.

Chennai

For the third consecutive day, Chennai endured blazing heat as mercury level stayed above the 40-degree mark.

On Wednesday, Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 41.3 degree Celsius and 41.6 degree Celsius respectively.

Among the recent years, Nungambakkam experienced a maximum of 10 hot days in 2017 when the day temperature crossed 40 degree Celsius.

N.Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai said the day temperature shoots up whenever sea breeze sets in late. He also cited dry weather condition in northwest region such as Rayalaseema and north interior Karnataka for influencing Chennai’s soaring mercury level.

Trend to continue

The same weather trend would continue till Saturday in most parts of the State. However, there is a possibility for thunderstorms in districts such as Krishnagiri, Dindigul, Kancheepuram, Madurai, Theni and those along Western ghats. This May, the temperature in several districts has gone up by 2-3 degree Celsius compared to last year, he said.

The Meteorological Department forecast that the day temperature will be around 41 degree Celsius till Saturday.