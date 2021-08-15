Chennai

Showcasing India’s journey through photographs

A peek into the past: The giant screen where photographs from the archives of The Hindu will be shown on Sunday.
Special Correspondent CHENNAI 15 August 2021 01:44 IST
Updated: 15 August 2021 01:44 IST

The good, the bad and the ugly frozen in frames

A special curation of historic photographs from The Hindu archives that capture the country’s journey over the last 75 years is being showcased in Chennai.

The photographs will be displayed on a giant screen at the Pedestrian Plaza in Pondy Bazaar, T. Nagar, from 4 p.m. on Sunday. It will take viewers on a journey from 1947 to 2021, showcasing the good, the bad and the ugly, giving an insight into what made today’s India.

