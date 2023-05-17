Show your WhatsApp ticket and travel by Chennai Metro

May 17, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

After tokens, smartcards and QR Code tickets, Chennai Metro Rail has launched WhatsApp e-tickets for commuters on May 17.

To book WhatsApp e-tickets, commuters have to send a ‘Hi’ message to the number 8300086000. Soon after a commuter picks the origin and destination stations in WhatsApp, it will take them to the payment gateway. Once the payment is made, a QR ticket will be generated.

After launching this service, M.A. Siddique, managing director of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), said, a commuter can generate up to six tickets through WhatsApp e-ticket facility. “These tickets are transferable and if one person books it, they can share the QR code to another person for travel. This ticket has a validity of 24 hours and also gives a commuter 20 percent discount,” he said.

Mr. Siddique said they are also working to launch tickets through apps like Airtel and PayTM soon. “We have introduced different modes of tickets from tokens to WhatsApp e-tickets because each commuter will have different means to purchase tickets and it will be convenient for them to have such options,” he added.

He noted that they are planning to launch ‘promotional tickets’ that will be available for a much lesser price for people living in the neighbourhood of each station to encourage them to take Chennai Metro Rail trains and also working to improve the parking capacity in stations in the near future.