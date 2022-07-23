Should chess be a part of the school curriculum?

Here are voices from institutions across Chennai

A multitude of educational institutions offer Chess as an after-school activity, and whether it should be part of the curriculum is a question worth pondering over.

In many of its institutions across Chennai, Velammal Group of Schools offers chess as part of the school curriculum, though it is not mandatory that every student must enrol in the game.

At Velammal Vidyalaya’s Mel Ayanambakkam campus, students from classes II to IX can choose to learn chess during school hours. Four chess coaches are on the rolls, and trainers are also hired on a part-time basis.

“What we have noticed over the years is that many children are motivated to take up the game seeing the medals their peers have been winning at national and international level,” says Shyamala Subbu, senior principal.

While D Gukesh and Rakshita Ravi are a few stars from the campus, its Mogappair branch has more than half-a-dozen Grandmasters including R Praggnanandhaa.

Students are encouraged to take part in competitions and even a small victory is celebrated. “We give them cash awards for their achievements and in some cases we even sponsor the travel ticket of students who cannot afford them,” says Shyamala.

At Bala Vidya Mandir, Gandhi Nagar, chess is in the timetable for students from classes I to V. Dedicated rooms with a projector and speakers have been set up to teach the game to students. This year, as part of International Chess Day, observed on July 20, the school invited two chess masters from two generations — Manuel Aaron and Shyam Sundar — to interact with the students

“We had 21 students playing against Shyam Sundar, who is the coach for the women’s team, and you should see the excitement it created in the school,” says Banel Andross, the coach at the school.

He notes that there is difference when Chess is added to the timetable, and kept as an after-school activity. “Here you are laying the foundation in the early years and if students are interested after primary school they can still continue to pursue the sport,” says Banel.

SC Subramanian, coach and FIDE instructor, agrees.

Subramanian points out that chess hardly requires any infrastructure to be played, and therefore can be easily made part of the curriculum. “Orissa government recently announced its plans to introduce the game in all schools. Similarly, in Armenia, chess is a mandatory subject for children above six years of age,” he says.

Subramanian says teaching chess at school is not only about producing champions but the game builds character.

Does academics take a back seat for chess players? Shyamala says schools can support students who need to skip classes for tournaments.

Chess coach Prasath S says introducing chess successfully in the timetable calls for sustained support from the management, and also parents.

“Whenever a new activity is introduced in the curriculum, additional staff are required and schools would tend to increase the fee and parents might not like it,” says Prasath, who runs Rapid Chess Academy.

Many coaches prefer to work as consultants rather than be engaged full-time with a school. Says Prasath, “You do not want to be tied down to one institution.”