Shots for the elderly

Every Wednesday, the Regional Geriatric Centre of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) will offer vaccination against pneumonia for the elderly.

With the International Day of Older Persons observed on October 1, R. Jayanthi, dean of RGGGH, launched the vaccination for the geriatric population. The centre will also offer yoga sessions for elderly persons every Thursday.

“Immunity reduces as people grow old. The Centre for Disease Control recommended vaccination against flu, pneumonia and tetanus toxoid for elderly persons. Vaccination against pneumonia is important for them. We have launched the service for persons aged above 60 years. This will serve as immunity booster,” said G. S. Shanthi, head of department, Geriatric Medicine, RGGGH.

Vaccination would be a day-care service, she said, adding: “Elderly persons should approach the out patient department in the morning and get registered. They will be admitted and vaccinated. They will be observed for two to three hours following which they will be discharged in the evening.”

The vaccination costs ₹3,500 to ₹4,000 in private hospitals, and would be offered free of cost at RGGGH, she said.

The yoga and naturopathy team of RGGGH will offer sessions on yoga and exercises exclusively for the elderly every Thursday, she added. “This will be for their physical fitness and mental health. We are also creating awareness on simple exercises for them,” she said.

Among others, Bharathi Vidhya Jayanthi, vice principal of Madras Medical College, Muthuselvan, resident medical officer in-charge and G. Usha, professor of Geriatric Medicine were present.