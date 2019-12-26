Shortage of assistant engineers hits routine work in southern parts

Several routine works of the Chennai Corporation, in various areas of south Chennai, are getting affected due to the non-availability of assistant engineers in the wards. The absence of lower-level officials, who manage day-to-day civic works, including solid waste management, fixing of potholes, paving of new roads, streetlight maintenance, local infrastructure development, maintenance of parks, encroachment removal and awarding planning permits, has resulted in the piling up of civic works.

There are 16 vacancies in seven zones covering Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Adyar and the added areas of Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Perungudi and Sholinganallur, said sources.

Hardships faced

The absence of local officials is mainly felt in the Alandur area, covering Ullagaram-Puzhuthivakkam, Madipakkam, Kottivakkam and Perungudi. Seeni Sethuraman, a social activist from Madipakkam, said a number of civic complaints were addressed to the particular local area official and the absence of an AE in ward 187 had caused hardships to residents.

He also highlighted vacancies for the posts of sanitary inspector and sanitary officer, who play vital roles in clearing garbage and preventing disease outbreaks.

S. Kumararaja, a residents’ welfare activist, said there were several potholes on interior roads, caused by different service agencies digging up roads in ward 179.

Whenever complaints were raised with higher civic officials (as no AE was available) the only response from them was that local officials were not available.

P. Sajeevan, a resident of Perungudi (which comes under the Alandur zone), talked about several civic complaints regarding fixing of potholes, removal of encroachments and irregular conservancy works, that have been shown to be ‘closed’ without actual completion of the work.

A senior Corporation official pointed out that 16 AE vacancies were to be filled in seven zones. The posts would be filled very soon, he added.

However, the senior official assured residents that routine jobs would not be affected because of non-availability of AEs in any particular division, as assistant divisional engineers would rectify the complaints.